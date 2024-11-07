Left Menu

Arrests Deepen in NCP Leader's Murder Case

Two more individuals have been arrested in connection to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Police have apprehended Aditya Gulankar and Rafique Niyaz Shaikh, linked to key conspirators Pravin Lonkar and Rupesh Mohol. Siddique was killed by gunfire in Mumbai, with ties leading to Canada-based Anmol Bishnoi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:26 IST
The investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique intensified on Thursday, with two more individuals arrested, bringing the total to 18. According to the police, Aditya Gulankar and Rafique Niyaz Shaikh, both from Pune, were taken into custody due to their connection with conspirators Pravin Lonkar and Rupesh Mohol.

The police stated that Lonkar and Mohol, also arrested, supplied a 9 mm pistol to Gulankar and Shaikh, which was to be used in the murder. Although the pistol has been recovered, the search for the ammunition continues. Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was fatally shot by three assailants in Mumbai's Bandra locality on October 12.

The police suspect that Anmol, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is reportedly residing in Canada, was orchestrating the murder, although the motive remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

