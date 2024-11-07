Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Humanitarian Catastrophe Looms Amid Intensified Conflict

Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of the Gaza Strip, prompting evacuations and displacements. Amid fears of ethnic cleansing, Palestinians fled northern Gaza, while Israel claimed its actions targeted Hamas militants. Humanitarian conditions worsen, with mounting casualties and no safe areas, as global attention turns to the escalating conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:27 IST
Israeli forces have intensified their assault across the Gaza Strip, triggering more evacuations and widespread displacement, particularly in northern Gaza.

As tanks advanced in Beit Lahiya, families fled to shelters in Gaza City amidst air-dropped evacuation orders and rampant fears of not being able to return. Drones broadcast evacuation directives, supported by social media, audio, and text messages.

A displaced resident, Ahmed, reported widespread chaos and alleged ethnic cleansing, while Israeli forces stated their focus remains on combating Hamas militants. The humanitarian crisis deepens, with limited aid inflow reported and rising casualties among civilians and insurgents.

