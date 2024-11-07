Caught in Espionage: The Case of Martin D.

German authorities have apprehended an American citizen, Martin D., suspected of espionage on behalf of China, according to the country's federal prosecutor.

Martin D. is accused of attempting to collaborate with a foreign intelligence agency. Until recently, he was employed by the U.S. military in Germany, where he allegedly gathered sensitive information.

The arrest is part of Germany's broader strategy against espionage, amid warnings of increased intelligence activities from Beijing. This year alone, several individuals, including three Germans and an EU staffer, have been detained under similar charges.

