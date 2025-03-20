Istanbul Erupts in Protest: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Outcry Against Erdogan

Thousands of demonstrators have flooded the streets of Istanbul following the arrest of the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opposition figure, as reported by France 24. Imamoglu, an influential rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained on corruption charges, including extortion and alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK).

The arrest has sparked widespread protests, despite a blanket ban on demonstrations and communication restrictions. Protesters have gathered outside police headquarters and government buildings, denouncing the charges as 'unlawful' and a significant blow to Turkish democracy.

The incident is part of a larger crackdown on dissenting voices, coinciding with European leaders, like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, urging Turkey to honor its democratic obligations. The situation continues to escalate with accusations of political motives against Erdogan's administration.

