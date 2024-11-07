A Russian military strike in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, resulted in devastating consequences on Thursday. The attack claimed the life of one person and left ten others injured, according to the regional governor's report.

Extensive damage was inflicted upon the area's homes and a critical medical facility, exacerbating the region's ongoing difficulties.

Among the wounded was a one-year-old infant, detailed Ivan Fedorov on the Telegram messaging app. The incident highlights the ongoing volatility and dire human impact of the conflict.

