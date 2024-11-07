Odisha Junior Manager Nabbed for Corruption

The Odisha vigilance department made a significant arrest on Thursday as they apprehended Bijay Kumar Udaysingh, a junior manager at the state-run Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).

Udaysingh was found to own a range of disproportionate assets comprising a luxury home valued at over Rs 3.22 crore. Further investigations revealed additional holdings including a flat, three high-value plots, substantial cash deposits, and vehicles.

Six locations were raided, paving the way for a corruption case against Udaysingh. The vigilance department continues to probe the matter, seeking further insights into his wealth accumulation.

