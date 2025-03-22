Bhubaneswar Gears Up for National Para Fencing Championship 2025

The city of Bhubaneswar is all set to host the National Para Fencing Championship 2025 from March 28 to 31. The event will take place at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium and the Kalinga Sports Complex, bringing together elite para fencers from across the nation, according to a release from the Para Sports Association of Odisha (PSAO).

The championship, organized by the PSAO under the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and supported by the Odisha Government's Sports and Youth Services Department, anticipates participation from over 25 states and 20 additional teams. Roughly 200 players will compete, vying for prestigious national honors.

Kamala Kanta Rath, PSAO President, expressed joy in hosting the event, asking note of Odisha's dedication to advancing sports. 'We intend to create a conducive atmosphere for these athletes to compete and inspire,' he stated. Emphasizing the sport's significance, Sunil Pradhan, PSAO Secretary and PCI Treasurer, remarked that para fencing showcases extraordinary skill and fosters inclusivity in sports, offering a powerful platform for para athletes nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)