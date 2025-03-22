Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Gears Up for National Para Fencing Championship 2025

The National Para Fencing Championship 2025 will be hosted in Bhubaneswar from March 28 to 31. Organized by Odisha's PSAO under PCI, the event will see around 200 athletes from over 25 states and additional teams competing. It's a significant step for inclusivity and sports development in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:29 IST
Bhubaneswar Gears Up for National Para Fencing Championship 2025
National Para Fencing Championship poster (Photo: PSAO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Bhubaneswar is all set to host the National Para Fencing Championship 2025 from March 28 to 31. The event will take place at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium and the Kalinga Sports Complex, bringing together elite para fencers from across the nation, according to a release from the Para Sports Association of Odisha (PSAO).

The championship, organized by the PSAO under the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and supported by the Odisha Government's Sports and Youth Services Department, anticipates participation from over 25 states and 20 additional teams. Roughly 200 players will compete, vying for prestigious national honors.

Kamala Kanta Rath, PSAO President, expressed joy in hosting the event, asking note of Odisha's dedication to advancing sports. 'We intend to create a conducive atmosphere for these athletes to compete and inspire,' he stated. Emphasizing the sport's significance, Sunil Pradhan, PSAO Secretary and PCI Treasurer, remarked that para fencing showcases extraordinary skill and fosters inclusivity in sports, offering a powerful platform for para athletes nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025