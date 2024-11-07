Security Overhaul in Doda: ADGP Anand Jain's Strategic Review
Additional Director General of Police, Anand Jain, reviewed security measures in Doda, focusing on bolstering intelligence networks, ensuring thorough investigations, and addressing traffic concerns. He emphasized operational readiness and collaboration among security forces to maintain law and order effectively.
The Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, assessed the security landscape in Doda during a recent visit. His review concentrated on boosting operational preparedness and reinforcing security infrastructure.
Anand Jain urged officials to strengthen intelligence networks and emphasized a coordinated strategy to tackle potential threats. During the briefing, SSP Doda, Mohd Aslam, provided insights into the district's law and order status.
Key areas of focus included enhanced surveillance, evidence collection, and addressing traffic violations in the hilly region to prevent accidents. The ADGP stressed the importance of a unified effort among police, military, and paramilitary forces to uphold safety standards.
