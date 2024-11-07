Abhishek Banerjee Calls for Reforms After Hospital Tragedy

In the wake of a heinous incident at RG Medical College and Hospital, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has urged for sweeping reforms across various West Bengal government departments. The call for action comes after the unfortunate rape and murder of a doctor.

During an exclusive interaction at his Kalighat residence, Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to politicize the tragedy but failing to garner public support. He emphasized the necessity of systemic corrections, suggesting that the health department's shortcomings are emblematic of broader governance issues.

The incident has sparked mass protests, with junior medics leading strikes and rallies while citizens demand justice. Banerjee condemned the vandalism at the hospital on August 14 as excessive hooliganism, reinforcing the need for continuous government vigilance and accountability.

