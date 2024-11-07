Controversial Conversions: Faith Healing or Coercion?
Nine individuals have been arrested in Gautaman Purwa village for allegedly attempting to convert people to Christianity through faith healing and prayer gatherings. Police intervened during a Christian prayer meeting, confiscating religious materials and pressing charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.
Nine people were arrested in connection with allegedly unlawful religious conversion activities in Gautaman Purwa village, according to police reports released on Thursday.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan stated that the arrests followed information that a Dalit family was being pressured to convert to Christianity through Bible readings and prayer gatherings.
The police conducted a raid during a Christian prayer meeting at the residence of Munni Lal Rawat, discovering attempts to encourage locals to embrace Christianity. Among those detained were individuals in possession of religious literature, musical instruments, sweets, and children's gifts.
