Left Menu

Controversial Conversions: Faith Healing or Coercion?

Nine individuals have been arrested in Gautaman Purwa village for allegedly attempting to convert people to Christianity through faith healing and prayer gatherings. Police intervened during a Christian prayer meeting, confiscating religious materials and pressing charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:03 IST
Controversial Conversions: Faith Healing or Coercion?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people were arrested in connection with allegedly unlawful religious conversion activities in Gautaman Purwa village, according to police reports released on Thursday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan stated that the arrests followed information that a Dalit family was being pressured to convert to Christianity through Bible readings and prayer gatherings.

The police conducted a raid during a Christian prayer meeting at the residence of Munni Lal Rawat, discovering attempts to encourage locals to embrace Christianity. Among those detained were individuals in possession of religious literature, musical instruments, sweets, and children's gifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024