Zelenskiy Warns Against Premature Ceasefire with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cautioned against implementing a ceasefire in the conflict with Russia without first securing safety assurances. At a European summit in Budapest, he highlighted the risks of a ceasefire without guarantees, suggesting it could prolong the occupation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a stark warning against establishing a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Russia without prior security assurances for Ukraine. In his speech at the European Political Community summit held in Budapest, he emphasized the potential dangers of such a move.

Zelenskiy argued that a ceasefire without concrete security guarantees could inadvertently set the stage for a prolonged occupation. He stressed that without these safeguards, the notion of a ceasefire would simply be a temporary pause rather than a step towards lasting peace.

He underscored that securing guarantees is essential for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging international leaders to be prudent and strategic in their diplomatic engagements with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

