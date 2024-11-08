Escalation in Gaza: Evacuations and Airstrikes Heighten Crisis
Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of Gaza, prompting widespread evacuations. Airstrikes killed at least 10 people in a Shati refugee camp school. Accusations flew regarding the use of civilian facilities for military purposes. Evacuation orders expanded as aid struggles to reach affected areas.
Amid mounting tension in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces elevated airstrikes, causing increased evacuations, particularly from northern Gaza. Palestinian health officials reported fatalities, including in a refugee camp school. The Israeli military claims to target Hamas command centers embedded in civilian areas, a charge the group denies.
As conflicts persist, Israeli tanks advanced in Beit Lahiya. Residents, fearing for their safety, relocated to schools and other shelters, taking only essential items. With drones hovering, evacuation orders were disseminated via various communication channels, inciting widespread fear and confusion among locals.
Amid accusations of "ethnic cleansing" by Palestinian officials, Israel countered, asserting it isn't barring returnees. Aid is supposedly being facilitated from the UAE, although residents report significant shortages. The ground campaign, targeting Hamas, has turned Gaza into a zone of escalating humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
