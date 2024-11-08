Left Menu

Deadly Clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Soldiers and Militants Lost

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed in a fierce firefight with militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Waziristan. The military reported that five militants were neutralized. A sanitisation operation was launched. Chief Minister Gandapur extended condolences, reaffirming national support for security forces in their anti-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A deadly clash erupted in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, claiming the lives of four soldiers during a fierce exchange of fire with militants, the military confirmed on Thursday.

The conflict unfolded in the North Waziristan district near the Afghanistan border, resulting in the deaths of five militants, as per the military's media division.

Following the incident, sanitisation operations were initiated to eliminate any remaining threats. Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur expressed his condolences, stating that the nation stands united with its security forces against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

