Deadly Clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Soldiers and Militants Lost

A deadly clash erupted in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, claiming the lives of four soldiers during a fierce exchange of fire with militants, the military confirmed on Thursday.

The conflict unfolded in the North Waziristan district near the Afghanistan border, resulting in the deaths of five militants, as per the military's media division.

Following the incident, sanitisation operations were initiated to eliminate any remaining threats. Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur expressed his condolences, stating that the nation stands united with its security forces against terrorism.

