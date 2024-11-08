Escalation in Gaza: Humanitarian Catastrophe Amid Ongoing Conflict

On Thursday, Israeli forces ramped up their bombardment of the Gaza Strip, resulting in fresh evacuations from northern regions. The continuing violence has led to widespread displacement, with many Palestinians fearing they may never return home. At least 10 people were reported killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school in the Shati refugee camp.

The Israeli military justified their actions, stating the strike aimed at a Hamas command center within the compound, previously a UN-operated school. As Israel's ground forces push deeper into northern Gaza, displaced families carry whatever they can to temporary shelters amid mounting hardship and fear.

The escalating conflict follows the onslaught initiated on October 7, 2023, after Hamas militants attacked Israel. In response, Israel's military campaign has transformed much of Gaza into a landscape of devastation, raising humanitarian concerns. Meanwhile, Palestinians worry about the international political climate, particularly post-U.S. election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)