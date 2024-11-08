Taiwan's 'People Power' Initiative to Detect Chinese Sea Presence

In a strategic move to bolster maritime surveillance, Taiwan's coast guard has introduced financial incentives for citizens who report sightings of Chinese naval activities, including warships and submarines. This initiative emerges amidst heightened Chinese military operations in the region, perceived as a significant threat by Taiwan.

Describing this as a 'people power' approach, the Taiwanese coast guard seeks to augment its monitoring capability by encouraging public participation. This strategy aims to counter China's 'grey zone' tactics, which are designed to exert control over the Taiwan Strait without resorting to open conflict.

To further strengthen its defenses, Taiwan is investing in more advanced coast guard vessels, some capable of being armed with missiles. The move underscores Taiwan's commitment to safeguarding its territorial waters against increasing incursions. The incentive program hopes to inspire vigilance amid the ongoing geopolitical tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)