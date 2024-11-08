Left Menu

Taiwan's 'People Power' Initiative to Detect Chinese Sea Presence

Taiwan's coast guard has announced rewards for spotting Chinese maritime activities, leveraging citizen involvement to counter increasing Chinese military presence. This initiative aims to address threats and enforce maritime security amidst China's assertive 'grey zone' strategy. Taiwan plans to enhance its coast guard resources for better monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 08-11-2024 08:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 08:17 IST
Taiwan's 'People Power' Initiative to Detect Chinese Sea Presence
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a strategic move to bolster maritime surveillance, Taiwan's coast guard has introduced financial incentives for citizens who report sightings of Chinese naval activities, including warships and submarines. This initiative emerges amidst heightened Chinese military operations in the region, perceived as a significant threat by Taiwan.

Describing this as a 'people power' approach, the Taiwanese coast guard seeks to augment its monitoring capability by encouraging public participation. This strategy aims to counter China's 'grey zone' tactics, which are designed to exert control over the Taiwan Strait without resorting to open conflict.

To further strengthen its defenses, Taiwan is investing in more advanced coast guard vessels, some capable of being armed with missiles. The move underscores Taiwan's commitment to safeguarding its territorial waters against increasing incursions. The incentive program hopes to inspire vigilance amid the ongoing geopolitical tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024