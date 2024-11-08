Netanyahu Orders Rescue Mission After Amsterdam Attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urgently dispatched two rescue planes to Amsterdam after a violent incident targeting Israeli citizens, his office announced on Friday.

The attacks, linked to a football game, have led Israel's national security ministry to advise its citizens to remain in their hotel rooms. The incident followed a match where Ajax Amsterdam faced Maccabi Tel Aviv, with clashes reportedly breaking out in the city center despite a protest ban near Johan Cruyff stadium.

Amid these tensions, Israel's security apparatus coordinates closely with Dutch officials for an immediate rescue mission. Meanwhile, the event highlights broader Middle Eastern tensions, as recent violence between Israel and Hamas has sparked protests globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)