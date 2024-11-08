Netanyahu Orders Rescue Mission After Amsterdam Attacks
Following violent incidents targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam linked to a football game, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dispatched two rescue planes. The attacks reportedly occurred post-match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv, prompting Israeli citizens to be advised to stay in their hotel rooms.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urgently dispatched two rescue planes to Amsterdam after a violent incident targeting Israeli citizens, his office announced on Friday.
The attacks, linked to a football game, have led Israel's national security ministry to advise its citizens to remain in their hotel rooms. The incident followed a match where Ajax Amsterdam faced Maccabi Tel Aviv, with clashes reportedly breaking out in the city center despite a protest ban near Johan Cruyff stadium.
Amid these tensions, Israel's security apparatus coordinates closely with Dutch officials for an immediate rescue mission. Meanwhile, the event highlights broader Middle Eastern tensions, as recent violence between Israel and Hamas has sparked protests globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ban on Bangladesh Chatra League Following Student Protests
Non-local labourer injured in terror attack in Tral area of Pulwama district: Officials.
Mystery Cloaked in Pheran: Unraveling the Gagangir Attack
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants
Tragedy Strikes Kupiansk: Russian Attack Claims Lives