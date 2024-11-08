Left Menu

Netanyahu Orders Rescue Mission After Amsterdam Attacks

Following violent incidents targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam linked to a football game, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dispatched two rescue planes. The attacks reportedly occurred post-match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv, prompting Israeli citizens to be advised to stay in their hotel rooms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:07 IST
Netanyahu Orders Rescue Mission After Amsterdam Attacks
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urgently dispatched two rescue planes to Amsterdam after a violent incident targeting Israeli citizens, his office announced on Friday.

The attacks, linked to a football game, have led Israel's national security ministry to advise its citizens to remain in their hotel rooms. The incident followed a match where Ajax Amsterdam faced Maccabi Tel Aviv, with clashes reportedly breaking out in the city center despite a protest ban near Johan Cruyff stadium.

Amid these tensions, Israel's security apparatus coordinates closely with Dutch officials for an immediate rescue mission. Meanwhile, the event highlights broader Middle Eastern tensions, as recent violence between Israel and Hamas has sparked protests globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024