Left Menu

AIMIM's Shoaib Jamai Threatens Nationwide Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill

AIMIM President Shoaib Jamai vows a national protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill if enforced without consent. The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 and has garnered support from BJP leaders. However, opposition remains, especially concerning its impact on minority rights and waqf property management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:44 IST
AIMIM's Shoaib Jamai Threatens Nationwide Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill
Delhi AIMIM President Shoaib Jamai (Photo Credit: X/@shoaibJamei). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery declaration, AIMIM President Shoaib Jamai warned of a sweeping nationwide protest, commencing from Delhi, should the Waqf Amendment Bill be imposed unconsensually. Jamai emphasized that any infringement on constitutional rights granted to minorities would be met with resolute opposition.

The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, has divided opinion. While it received backing from certain Muslim women in Delhi and Bhopal, and lauded by BJP Minority Morcha leaders, the opposition voices caution against undermining minority safeguards.

BJP representatives, including Mumbai BJP Minority Morcha President Wasim R Khan, have praised the bill's potential to aid impoverished Muslims, arguing that it will rectify historic mismanagement of waqf properties. However, critics assert the amendments could entrench socio-economic divides. Conversations continue as the bill progresses through parliamentary channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025