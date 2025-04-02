AIMIM's Shoaib Jamai Threatens Nationwide Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill
AIMIM President Shoaib Jamai vows a national protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill if enforced without consent. The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 and has garnered support from BJP leaders. However, opposition remains, especially concerning its impact on minority rights and waqf property management.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery declaration, AIMIM President Shoaib Jamai warned of a sweeping nationwide protest, commencing from Delhi, should the Waqf Amendment Bill be imposed unconsensually. Jamai emphasized that any infringement on constitutional rights granted to minorities would be met with resolute opposition.
The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, has divided opinion. While it received backing from certain Muslim women in Delhi and Bhopal, and lauded by BJP Minority Morcha leaders, the opposition voices caution against undermining minority safeguards.
BJP representatives, including Mumbai BJP Minority Morcha President Wasim R Khan, have praised the bill's potential to aid impoverished Muslims, arguing that it will rectify historic mismanagement of waqf properties. However, critics assert the amendments could entrench socio-economic divides. Conversations continue as the bill progresses through parliamentary channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
