Protective Measures: UP Women's Commission Proposes Female-Only Tailor and Salon Services

The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission proposes measures to protect women, suggesting that only female tailors and barbers should serve women to prevent harassment. This includes provisions for CCTV cameras to ensure safety. The proposal aims to curb misconduct and create a secure environment for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:24 IST
Protective Measures: UP Women's Commission Proposes Female-Only Tailor and Salon Services
Social distancing being maintained at a salon in Surat. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance women's safety, the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed a set of measures that include restricting men from tailoring clothes for women or cutting their hair. The proposal aims to protect women from harassment and inappropriate behavior by introducing female-only service providers in these sectors.

The proposal emerged from a meeting held on October 28, where various protective measures were discussed. One key suggestion was that only female tailors should take measurements for women’s clothing, supported by the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor these environments for enhanced safety.

The commission also highlighted concerns regarding male barbers attending to female clients, suggesting exclusive female barber services as a preventive step. Himani Agarwal, a member of the women's body, emphasized that while not all men pose a threat, this proposal is intended to curb potential misconduct and ensure women’s well-being. The commission plans to urge the state's lawmakers to consider these suggestions for legislative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

