Supreme Court Questions Minority Status of Aligarh Muslim University

The Supreme Court has postponed the decision on Aligarh Muslim University's minority status, overruling a 1967 judgement. Led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, the bench emphasized the need to reevaluate AMU's status. It involved multiple dissenting opinions, revisiting appeals and legislative actions from past decades.

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred a significant decision on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)'s minority status, referring the matter to a new bench. The court overturned a 1967 judgement declaring AMU not a minority institution due to its establishment via central legislation.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, in a 4:3 majority verdict alongside Justices Sanjiv Khanna, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, provided guidelines for assessing AMU's minority status. This decision scrutinizes the previous stance in the 1967 Azeez Basha case.

Contention over AMU's status has persisted for decades, with changes in both judicial and legislative landscapes. The case now moves back to a regular bench to resolve appeals, referencing dissenting views on the need for reevaluating the minority status of educational institutions.

