Erdogan Advocates Dialogue, Trump Administration for Ukraine Peace
Turkish President Erdogan suggests the war in Ukraine could end easily if the U.S. under Trump adopts a solution-based approach. Erdogan criticizes current heavy military support for Ukraine, advocating dialogue and diplomacy to open doors to peace, underscoring Turkey's role as a potential mediator.
In a bold assertion, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that the ongoing war in Ukraine could be swiftly resolved if former U.S. President Donald Trump returned to power and embraced a solution-oriented approach. Emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy, Erdogan suggested that the current military focus prolongs the conflict.
Erdogan, returning from Budapest, highlighted the potential influence of Western countries, especially the U.S., in accelerating peace efforts. Trump previously claimed he could bring peace to Ukraine within 24 hours if elected, although details of his plan remain unspecified.
Despite its support for Ukraine's defense, NATO member Turkey maintains significant ties with Russia, opposing Western sanctions. Since March, Turkey has positioned itself as a mediator, advocating for a negotiated resolution and underscoring the global impact of the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
