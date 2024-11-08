Strained Alliances: Erdogan's Diplomatic Balancing Act

President Tayyip Erdogan extended an olive branch to Donald Trump by welcoming him back to the White House as a friend, showcasing an effort to mend Turkish-U.S. relations which have faced multiple challenges. These issues include ongoing disputes over defense and economic policies rooted in Trump’s previous presidential term.

A key point of contention has been Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 missile systems, which led the U.S. to cancel the sale of F-35 jets and exclude Turkey from its production program. Although sanctions were enforced on Turkey’s defense sector, recent developments have seen U.S. lawmakers support a $23 billion F-16 jet sale, contingent upon Turkey's approval of Sweden's NATO membership.

Another diplomatic friction point lies in Syria, with Turkey criticizing U.S. backing of the Kurdish-led SDF. With the past's currency crises exacerbated by diplomatic spats like the detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson, economic relations remain fragile. Despite this, Turkey continues to balance its Western and Russian alliances, positioning itself as a mediator amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

