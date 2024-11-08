President Murmu Observes Naval Operations at Sea, Marking Her First Visit Aboard INS Vikrant

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, witnessed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy on 7 November 2024, marking her maiden visit to Indian naval vessels at sea. Arriving at INS Hansa in Goa, the President was received with full honors by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, and Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. Upon arrival, she was greeted with a ceremonial 150-men Guard of Honour.

The President then embarked on INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, which was operating off the coast of Goa alongside 15 frontline warships and submarines. President Murmu received a comprehensive briefing on the Navy’s strategic role, operational concepts, and ongoing modernization efforts. During her visit, she observed a series of naval exercises, including high-stakes deck-based fighter take-offs and landings, missile firing drills, and submarine operations. She was also treated to an impressive flypast of over 30 aircraft and a traditional steam-past, in which warships pass in review before the dignitary.

Following the demonstrations, the President interacted with the crew of INS Vikrant over lunch, expressing her admiration for their dedication and skill. She subsequently addressed the fleet, with her speech broadcast to all Indian Navy units at sea. In her address, she commended the Navy for its vital role in securing India’s maritime borders and highlighted the significance of indigenously developed assets like INS Vikrant in bolstering national security and self-reliance in defence capabilities.

This visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its maritime defence posture and aligns with the government’s broader "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) vision. The Navy’s display of Indigenous capability and operational readiness serves as a testament to the advancements in India’s defence technology and strategic autonomy.