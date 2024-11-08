Left Menu

LG Joshi Addresses Archipelago's Development Issues Following Sit-in Protest

The Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi, met with MP Bishnu Pada Ray following Ray's protest against unmet local demands. The meeting focused on issues such as land conversion and establishing an AIIMS. The LG promised to address these concerns urgently.

Admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi, the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, had a pivotal meeting with local MP Bishnu Pada Ray on Friday. This followed Ray's protest outside Raj Niwas demanding attention to the region's infrastructural needs.

Ray's sit-in, initiated at 11 a.m., was in response to the perceived neglect of crucial public demands, notably the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and land registration issues. Ray ended his protest after the LG agreed to discuss these concerns further.

During their meeting, the LG assured Ray that he would advocate for AIIMS and expedite land conversion processes. Ray also highlighted ongoing problems, including disruptions in fertilizer supply crucial for local farmers.

