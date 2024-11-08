Union Minister Criticizes Congress over Article 370 Stance

Union Minister CR Paatil on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing its leaders of hypocrisy regarding the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly recently passed a resolution urging dialogue with the central government to restore Article 370, which was repealed on August 5, 2019, stripping the region of its special status.

Paatil emphasized the benefits J-K has seen since the repeal, including enhanced freedoms for residents and a significant reduction in terrorist activities, alleging Congress leaders of undermining these improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)