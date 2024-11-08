Union Minister Criticizes Congress over Article 370 Stance
Union Minister CR Paatil criticized Congress for supporting the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He claims Congress leaders carry the Constitution while opposing decisions made by the Indian Parliament. Paatil highlighted the benefits of the Article's repeal, including reduced terrorism and increased rights for Dalits and tribals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister CR Paatil on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing its leaders of hypocrisy regarding the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Jammu and Kashmir assembly recently passed a resolution urging dialogue with the central government to restore Article 370, which was repealed on August 5, 2019, stripping the region of its special status.
Paatil emphasized the benefits J-K has seen since the repeal, including enhanced freedoms for residents and a significant reduction in terrorist activities, alleging Congress leaders of undermining these improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Calls for Dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Amid Rising Concerns
New Zealand's Naval Restoration: Reviving the Fleet Amid Challenges
Rajouri-Noushera Highway Revamp: A Game-Changer for Jammu and Kashmir's Border Connectivity
Chidambaram Calls for Restoration of Statehood in J&K
Judith Collins to Address Constitutional and Rule of Law Challenges at Western Sydney University