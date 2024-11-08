Left Menu

Union Minister Criticizes Congress over Article 370 Stance

Union Minister CR Paatil criticized Congress for supporting the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He claims Congress leaders carry the Constitution while opposing decisions made by the Indian Parliament. Paatil highlighted the benefits of the Article's repeal, including reduced terrorism and increased rights for Dalits and tribals.

Union Minister CR Paatil on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing its leaders of hypocrisy regarding the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly recently passed a resolution urging dialogue with the central government to restore Article 370, which was repealed on August 5, 2019, stripping the region of its special status.

Paatil emphasized the benefits J-K has seen since the repeal, including enhanced freedoms for residents and a significant reduction in terrorist activities, alleging Congress leaders of undermining these improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

