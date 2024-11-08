Supreme Court Delays Formation of Jharkhand Fact-Finding Panel on Infiltrators

The Supreme Court has allowed the Jharkhand government until December 3 to delay the appointment of expert members to a high court-mandated fact-finding committee. This committee is tasked with identifying infiltrators from Bangladesh within the state.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah has requested a response from the Centre regarding the Jharkhand government's challenge against the high court's September 20 order. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state, voiced objections to the panel's creation, arguing it is a non-judicial issue and disputing claims of illegal immigration changing the state's demography.

The high court insisted that such a committee is necessary to safeguard the declining tribal population. However, the Jharkhand government has provided reports from six districts indicating minimal illegal migration, which they intend to handle per procedure. The court's directive called for a joint effort from Jharkhand and the Centre to finalize the committee's members and mandate.

