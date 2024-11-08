Supreme Court Delays Formation of Jharkhand Fact-Finding Panel on Infiltrators
The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for forming a fact-finding committee in Jharkhand till December 3. The committee, mandated by the high court, aims to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants impacting the state's tribal population. The Jharkhand government opposes the panel, questioning its necessity.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has allowed the Jharkhand government until December 3 to delay the appointment of expert members to a high court-mandated fact-finding committee. This committee is tasked with identifying infiltrators from Bangladesh within the state.
A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah has requested a response from the Centre regarding the Jharkhand government's challenge against the high court's September 20 order. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state, voiced objections to the panel's creation, arguing it is a non-judicial issue and disputing claims of illegal immigration changing the state's demography.
The high court insisted that such a committee is necessary to safeguard the declining tribal population. However, the Jharkhand government has provided reports from six districts indicating minimal illegal migration, which they intend to handle per procedure. The court's directive called for a joint effort from Jharkhand and the Centre to finalize the committee's members and mandate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Today India stands on strong pillars of democracy, demography, demand and data, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tribal population dwindling in Jharkhand, demography changing fast, claims Amit Shah in Ranchi.
Bangladeshi infiltration causing decline in tribal population; JMM, Congress, RJD encouraging it, alleges Amit Shah at Ghatshila rally.
Conspiracy hatched by JMM-Congress to alter Jharkhand's demography for vote bank: PM Modi at Chaibasa rally.
I ask Hemant Soren why infiltrators coming to Jharkhand, why tribal population shrank to 28 pc: Rajnath Singh in Jharkhand.