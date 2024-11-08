Left Menu

Mizoram Student Leader Arrested for Covid Aid Misuse

Mizoram's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Mizo Students' Union leader Samuel Zoramthanpuia for cheating and misappropriating Covid-19 relief and refugee aid funds, following confirmed irregularities by a preliminary inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:34 IST
Mizoram Student Leader Arrested for Covid Aid Misuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a high-ranking official of the Mizo Students' Union (MSU) over allegations of financial impropriety. On Friday, authorities charged the MSU president, Samuel Zoramthanpuia, with cheating and misappropriating Covid-19 relief and medical aid intended for Myanmar refugees, according to an ACB representative.

The arrest comes after the ACB in 2022 received multiple complaints regarding the potential misuse of Rs 50 lakh provided by the state health department for Covid-19 relief. Additional funds amounting to over Rs 15 lakh were also allegedly misappropriated; these were intended for Myanmar refugee aid and donated by the Chin Health Organisation (CHO).

A formal probe initiated on October 17 confirmed the misuse of the designated funds, leading to Zoramthanpuia's arrest and subsequent remand to Aizawl's central jail. Back then serving as the MSU's general secretary, Zoramthanpuia was implicated in both cheating and fund misappropriation activities, leading to the ACB's decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024