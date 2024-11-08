Mizoram Student Leader Arrested for Covid Aid Misuse

Mizoram's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a high-ranking official of the Mizo Students' Union (MSU) over allegations of financial impropriety. On Friday, authorities charged the MSU president, Samuel Zoramthanpuia, with cheating and misappropriating Covid-19 relief and medical aid intended for Myanmar refugees, according to an ACB representative.

The arrest comes after the ACB in 2022 received multiple complaints regarding the potential misuse of Rs 50 lakh provided by the state health department for Covid-19 relief. Additional funds amounting to over Rs 15 lakh were also allegedly misappropriated; these were intended for Myanmar refugee aid and donated by the Chin Health Organisation (CHO).

A formal probe initiated on October 17 confirmed the misuse of the designated funds, leading to Zoramthanpuia's arrest and subsequent remand to Aizawl's central jail. Back then serving as the MSU's general secretary, Zoramthanpuia was implicated in both cheating and fund misappropriation activities, leading to the ACB's decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)