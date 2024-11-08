Chandrachud: A Judicial Trailblazer Transforming Indian Justice

In a farewell event organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association, SCBA President and senior advocate Kapil Sibal lauded the contributions of outgoing Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. Sibal highlighted Chandrachud's role in reshaping the judicial domain by embracing transparency and accessibility through online court proceedings.

Sibal emphasized that Justice Chandrachud's leadership expanded the scope of equality within the legal system, marking his tenure with groundbreaking judgments and unwavering patience. He has surpassed the achievements of his father, who also served as Chief Justice of India, by addressing intricate legal challenges with clarity and innovation.

Chandrachud's legacy is reflected in notable judgments on privacy, same-sex marriage, and electoral bonds, illustrating his commitment to safeguarding citizen rights and embracing diversity. Sibal commended his openness to criticism and dedication to advancing justice, declaring him a trailblazer in the judicial arena.

