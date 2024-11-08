Left Menu

Worm-Infested Food Kits Spark Political Controversy in Kerala

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered an inquiry after reports of worm-infested food kits were distributed to landslide survivors by the Meppadi Grama Panchayat. As political tensions rise, the ADM clarifies the kits, donated by an NGO, required checking. A formal investigation and testing are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:22 IST
Worm-Infested Food Kits Spark Political Controversy in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has initiated a vigilance inquiry concerning reports of worm-infested food kits distributed to landslide survivors by the Meppadi Grama Panchayat in Wayanad district. The action comes after media reports highlighted the issue, prompting the Chief Secretary to notify the CM of the alleged tampering or distribution of old stocks.

The controversy has sparked political unrest, with survivors alleging poor quality food supplies, leading to protests organized by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and criticism from the Congress and the BJP. Meanwhile, the Additional District Magistrate provided clarification regarding the kits, which were donations from the NGO 'Nirmman' and lacked quality checks before distribution.

The State Food Commission has demanded a detailed report and sample testing by the Food Safety Department to address the negligence concerns. In the political arena, parties are clashing amidst a by-election campaign, each blaming the other for the lapses as they stage protests demanding accountability and immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

