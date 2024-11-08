Eluru Police's Swift Action: 251 Stolen Bikes Recovered

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Eluru district police for their effective crackdown on two-wheeler thefts, recovering 251 stolen bikes in three months.

Addressing the vital role of bikes for owners, Naidu shared a poignant story about a woman, Nili Aliveni, who regained her stolen scooter used to transport her ailing daughter to the hospital.

The police's success, using advanced technology, not only brought relief to affected families but also led to the arrest of 25 suspects, showcasing their dedication to community service and safety.

