Left Menu

Eluru Police's Swift Action: 251 Stolen Bikes Recovered

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister commended Eluru district police for recovering 251 stolen two-wheelers within three months. Highlighting a woman's emotional recovery of her vehicle, CM emphasized the significance of bikes for livelihoods. The police use advanced technology to tackle theft cases efficiently, earning widespread appreciation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:40 IST
Eluru Police's Swift Action: 251 Stolen Bikes Recovered
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Eluru district police for their effective crackdown on two-wheeler thefts, recovering 251 stolen bikes in three months.

Addressing the vital role of bikes for owners, Naidu shared a poignant story about a woman, Nili Aliveni, who regained her stolen scooter used to transport her ailing daughter to the hospital.

The police's success, using advanced technology, not only brought relief to affected families but also led to the arrest of 25 suspects, showcasing their dedication to community service and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024