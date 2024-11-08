Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Special Secretary

Brijbhushan Dubey, aged 52 and the Special Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, lost his life in a fatal road accident, police reported on Friday.

Dubey's son is in a critical state after the accident, which took place near Roza village in Ayodhya's Patranga area. The incident occurred when their vehicle, driven by his son, attempted to overtake another car, resulting in a collision with an oncoming truck.

Emergency services promptly responded, transporting both individuals to the district hospital. Dubey was declared dead upon arrival, while his son's condition remains critical. Authorities are conducting an investigation and legal procedures are currently in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)