Blinken Calls for Sudan Peace and Humanitarian Aid Expansion

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized stopping the conflict in Sudan and supporting the establishment of a civilian government in a conversation with the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also discussed enhancing humanitarian access in Sudan and expressed gratitude for UAE's aid efforts for Gaza and Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:53 IST
Antony Blinken
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a Friday call with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscored the urgent need to halt the ongoing conflict in Sudan and bolster support for forming a civilian government, according to a statement by the State Department.

Blinken highlighted the importance of expanding humanitarian access to Sudan, a country currently plagued by turmoil. He commended the UAE's substantial aid contributions to Gaza and Lebanon, portraying them as pivotal relief efforts amid regional unrest.

The diplomatic dialogue reflects a concerted international effort to stabilize Sudan and mitigate the humanitarian crisis, showcasing Blinken's proactive engagement in fostering peace and assistance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

