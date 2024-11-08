Blinken Calls for Sudan Peace and Humanitarian Aid Expansion

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a Friday call with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscored the urgent need to halt the ongoing conflict in Sudan and bolster support for forming a civilian government, according to a statement by the State Department.

Blinken highlighted the importance of expanding humanitarian access to Sudan, a country currently plagued by turmoil. He commended the UAE's substantial aid contributions to Gaza and Lebanon, portraying them as pivotal relief efforts amid regional unrest.

The diplomatic dialogue reflects a concerted international effort to stabilize Sudan and mitigate the humanitarian crisis, showcasing Blinken's proactive engagement in fostering peace and assistance in the region.

