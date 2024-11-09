Fatal Shooting Rocks Sao Paulo's International Airport
In a brazen afternoon attack at Sao Paulo's International Airport in Guarulhos, unidentified gunmen opened fire, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The deceased, Antônio Vinícius Lopes Gritzbach, a businessman with ties to criminal organizations, had recently cooperated with prosecutors. Police are investigating the number of gunmen involved.
In a shocking development, a fatal shooting occurred at Sao Paulo's International Airport in Guarulhos on Friday afternoon.
Unidentified gunmen in a black car opened fire, tragically killing one person and wounding three others. The victim has been identified as Antônio Vinícius Lopes Gritzbach, who had business links to criminal groups and had recently entered a plea deal with prosecutors.
The police are currently investigating the number of gunmen involved in this attack that has sparked fear and unrest among travelers and locals alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
