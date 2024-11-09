Left Menu

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Urges Crackdown on Andhra Pradesh Drug Menace

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has identified drugs as a critical issue in the state, blaming the previous YSRCP regime. He emphasized the need to focus on eliminating the drug mafia and related criminal activities, urging a comprehensive action plan.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday highlighted the growing menace of drugs in the state, calling for urgent action against the drug mafia.

Attributing this problem to the former YSRCP regime, Kalyan stressed the importance of curbing ganja cultivation and criminal endeavors linked to narcotics.

In a post on 'X', tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he recalled recent drug seizures and alleged connections to firms in Vijayawada. Kalyan pressed for a robust action plan to combat these criminal activities and safeguard natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

