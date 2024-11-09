Goa Congress Demands Clarity on Job Recruitment Process Amid Scam Allegations

In response to recent arrests tied to a cash-for-jobs scam, the Goa Congress has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to address concerns over the state's job recruitment process. The opposition party seeks clarification on whether future vacancies will be filled via the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) or individual departments.

Amit Patkar, president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, revealed plans to petition Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, demanding a transparent database of available government jobs and the implementation of SSC to prevent corruption. Patkar asserts that the current BJP-led administration is failing in governance.

Following at least six arrests by local police in connection with the job scam, Patkar further advocated for the formation of a high-level commission to investigate the allegations. He accused the government of letting vacancies lapse to favor contractual hires, implying a deliberate strategy facilitating the scam.

