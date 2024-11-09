Left Menu

Tragedy in Quetta: Rising Violence in Balochistan

A suicide bombing at Quetta's railway station in Pakistan's Balochistan province resulted in at least 24 deaths and 46 injuries. The attack, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, highlights ongoing tensions and violence in the region, exacerbated by alleged exploitation and underdevelopment issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 14:05 IST
Tragedy in Quetta: Rising Violence in Balochistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating suicide bombing at a railway station in Quetta's Balochistan province claimed at least 24 lives and injured 46 others on Saturday. The attack occurred as passengers gathered for the Jaffar Express to Peshawar, scheduled to depart at 9:00 am.

Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat confirmed the attack's nature, stating the bomber entered with luggage, making detection difficult. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility, asserting federal exploitation of Balochistan's resources, a charge the government denies, attributing unrest to foreign manipulation.

The incident follows a blast near a girl's school in Mastung, signaling a rise in violence. Rescue teams swiftly responded, and an emergency was declared at Civil Hospital Quetta. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, promising relentless pursuit of the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024