Tragedy in Quetta: Rising Violence in Balochistan
A suicide bombing at Quetta's railway station in Pakistan's Balochistan province resulted in at least 24 deaths and 46 injuries. The attack, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, highlights ongoing tensions and violence in the region, exacerbated by alleged exploitation and underdevelopment issues.
A devastating suicide bombing at a railway station in Quetta's Balochistan province claimed at least 24 lives and injured 46 others on Saturday. The attack occurred as passengers gathered for the Jaffar Express to Peshawar, scheduled to depart at 9:00 am.
Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat confirmed the attack's nature, stating the bomber entered with luggage, making detection difficult. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility, asserting federal exploitation of Balochistan's resources, a charge the government denies, attributing unrest to foreign manipulation.
The incident follows a blast near a girl's school in Mastung, signaling a rise in violence. Rescue teams swiftly responded, and an emergency was declared at Civil Hospital Quetta. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, promising relentless pursuit of the perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
