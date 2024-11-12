Left Menu

Delhi's Nightmares: Surge in Gangster Extortion Calls

Businessmen in Delhi are facing increasing extortion threats with 160 calls reported this year. Most calls originate from foreign gangsters using VoIP. Builders, jewellers, and showroom owners are primary targets. Instances of follow-up threats with shootings have been reported. Police are working to catch the culprits.

Businessmen in Delhi are experiencing restless nights as extortion calls from foreign gangsters become alarmingly common, according to police sources. Approximately 160 such calls have been reported this year, averaging one every other day.

These threats largely target builders, jewellers, and car showroom owners, as perpetrators use Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) or international phone numbers. Police data indicates that 133 extortion cases were reported till mid-August, with similar figures seen last year.

In some incidents, calls were followed by shootings, escalating fear among business owners. Multiple gangs, including those led by notorious figures like Lawrence Bishnoi, are believed to be involved. The Special Cell and Crime Branch are actively pursuing arrests while 11 gangs have been identified as major perpetrators.

