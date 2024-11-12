Delhi's Nightmares: Surge in Gangster Extortion Calls

Businessmen in Delhi are experiencing restless nights as extortion calls from foreign gangsters become alarmingly common, according to police sources. Approximately 160 such calls have been reported this year, averaging one every other day.

These threats largely target builders, jewellers, and car showroom owners, as perpetrators use Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) or international phone numbers. Police data indicates that 133 extortion cases were reported till mid-August, with similar figures seen last year.

In some incidents, calls were followed by shootings, escalating fear among business owners. Multiple gangs, including those led by notorious figures like Lawrence Bishnoi, are believed to be involved. The Special Cell and Crime Branch are actively pursuing arrests while 11 gangs have been identified as major perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)