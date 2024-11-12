PM Issues Formal Apology to Abuse Survivors in NZ’s State and Faith-Based Care

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has issued a historic apology to survivors of abuse within state and faith-based care institutions, acknowledging the severe failures that allowed harm, neglect, and abuse to persist for decades. The apology, delivered in Parliament, reflects the government’s response to the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State and Faith-Based Care, which documented the systemic abuse experienced by thousands of New Zealanders.

“This is a significant and sorrowful day in New Zealand,” Mr. Luxon said. “Today, I am apologising on behalf of the Government to everyone who suffered abuse, harm, and neglect while in care. I am sorry you were not believed when you came forward to report your abuse. I am sorry many bystanders – staff, volunteers, and carers – turned a blind eye and failed to stop or report abuse.”

The apology directly addressed issues such as state oversight failures, inadequate response to complaints, and the failure to bring many perpetrators to justice. Mr Luxon expressed deep regret for the Crown’s lack of timely and effective protection for those under its care, stating, “The State you trusted let you down, and for that I am sorry.”

Government Action Plan to Address Recommendations

Following the Royal Commission’s final report, which made 138 recommendations, the government has committed to a detailed action plan to address past abuses and prevent future harm. Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford emphasized that the government’s immediate focus is on acknowledging abuse, supporting survivors, and introducing preventive measures.

The government has already started working on 28 of the recommendations. This includes the creation of a new streamlined redress system, set to launch next year, which will simplify the process for survivors seeking compensation. Until the new system is operational, an additional $32 million will be invested in the current redress framework to improve processing capacity and responsiveness to survivors’ needs.

To further assist survivors, the government is establishing a $2 million fund for organizations already providing support services. This fund aims to improve access to mental health and other support services crucial for survivors’ ongoing recovery.

Legislative Reforms and Remembrance Initiatives

An Omnibus Bill, addressing multiple safety improvements within state care, was introduced in Parliament to ensure better oversight and protection for those currently in care. In addition, the government announced a National Remembrance Day to be held on November 12, 2024, as a day of acknowledgment and healing for survivors and all New Zealanders.

The government also confirmed plans to remove public memorials that honor proven perpetrators of abuse and to mark unmarked graves at former psychiatric facilities and other sites of care. This initiative is aimed at rectifying historical injustices and honoring the memory of those who suffered within these institutions.

Survivor Support and Community Engagement

Prime Minister Luxon paid tribute to the courage of the 2,400 survivors who shared their experiences with the Royal Commission, stressing that their testimonies would guide ongoing reforms. “It is on all New Zealanders now to do all we can to ensure abuse that should never have been accepted, no longer occurs. This Government has an ongoing commitment to implementing that change.”

These actions represent a profound shift in how New Zealand addresses its history of abuse in care, underscoring a nationwide commitment to safeguarding vulnerable populations and ensuring that the voices of survivors drive future changes.