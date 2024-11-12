Left Menu

Airbus Advocates for Free Trade Amid EU-China Tensions

Airbus' China representative emphasized the company's commitment to free trade amid ongoing EU-China discussions about potential tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Despite the rising trade tensions, Airbus sees free trade as crucial for global prosperity and intends to continue partnering with China.

In a statement underscoring its commitment to free trade, Airbus' China head highlighted the European planemaker's positive collaboration with China amidst rising trade tensions. This comes amid EU negotiations over potential tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

George Xu, Airbus' representative in China, stressed the importance of free trade for global prosperity while addressing concerns about the possible imposition of tariffs. He expressed confidence in ongoing discussions between Beijing and Brussels.

Despite the challenges, Airbus remains undeterred, focusing on development through partnerships with Chinese entities and embracing fair competition as a catalyst for innovation and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

