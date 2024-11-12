Delhi High Court Cancels Lookout Circular Against Ashneer Grover

The Delhi High Court has cancelled the lookout circular (LOC) against Ashneer Grover, the former managing director of BharatPe, and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover. This decision follows the quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) over cheating and forgery allegations.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued the cancellation order after learning that another bench quashed the FIR on the same day. The court found no dispute regarding these facts.

The LOC was initially issued by the Bureau of Immigration at the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing's behest, linked to a cheating and forgery case involving an alleged Rs 81 crore fraud against BharatPe. The Grovers argued for the FIR's dismissal based on dispute resolution with the fintech firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)