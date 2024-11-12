Left Menu

Delhi High Court Cancels Lookout Circular Against Ashneer Grover

The Delhi High Court has cancelled the lookout circular against Ashneer Grover, former MD of BharatPe, and his wife, following the quashing of the FIR related to charges of cheating and forgery against them. The court's decision comes after a settlement of disputes with the fintech company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:30 IST
Delhi High Court Cancels Lookout Circular Against Ashneer Grover
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has cancelled the lookout circular (LOC) against Ashneer Grover, the former managing director of BharatPe, and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover. This decision follows the quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) over cheating and forgery allegations.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued the cancellation order after learning that another bench quashed the FIR on the same day. The court found no dispute regarding these facts.

The LOC was initially issued by the Bureau of Immigration at the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing's behest, linked to a cheating and forgery case involving an alleged Rs 81 crore fraud against BharatPe. The Grovers argued for the FIR's dismissal based on dispute resolution with the fintech firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024