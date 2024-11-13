Left Menu

Chip Orders Halt Escalates Taiwan Strait Tensions

China's Taiwan Affairs Office has criticized a U.S. directive preventing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co from selling advanced chips to China. This move threatens Taiwanese businesses and heightens Taiwan Strait tensions, according to Reuters reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 08:47 IST
Chip Orders Halt Escalates Taiwan Strait Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, China's Taiwan Affairs Office has expressed concern over a U.S. mandate instructing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to stop shipping advanced chips to Chinese customers. The directive has raised alarms regarding its impact on the commercial interests of Taiwanese firms.

According to reports from Reuters, this restriction on chip shipments has the potential to exacerbate existing tensions across the Taiwan Strait, a historically sensitive and strategic region.

The U.S. action is seen by China as a measure that unfairly targets Taiwanese companies, thereby escalating the political friction between the two territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024