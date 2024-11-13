Chip Orders Halt Escalates Taiwan Strait Tensions

In a recent development, China's Taiwan Affairs Office has expressed concern over a U.S. mandate instructing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to stop shipping advanced chips to Chinese customers. The directive has raised alarms regarding its impact on the commercial interests of Taiwanese firms.

According to reports from Reuters, this restriction on chip shipments has the potential to exacerbate existing tensions across the Taiwan Strait, a historically sensitive and strategic region.

The U.S. action is seen by China as a measure that unfairly targets Taiwanese companies, thereby escalating the political friction between the two territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)