Tensions Rise as Additional CAPF Forces Deployed to Manipur
The Ministry of Home Affairs has dispatched 20 additional CAPF companies to Manipur amid recent law and order challenges. This move follows a violent clash where suspected militants attacked a police station, leading to the death of 10 militants and the seizure of weapons. The deployment aims to stabilize ongoing ethnic tensions.
The escalating tensions in Manipur have prompted swift action from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which has deployed an additional 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to the state. This urgent response follows a string of violent incidents, including an attack on security forces that left ten militants dead.
Sources disclosed that the reinforcements, which include units from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF), were ordered for immediate airlift and deployment. The additional personnel supplement the existing 198 CAPF companies already stationed to manage ongoing ethnic violence in the region.
The situation in Manipur remains volatile, with multiple reports of fresh violence emerging in recent days, particularly around Imphal Valley. The government has ensured that these security forces will remain in place until at least November 30, with a possibility of further extension to stabilize the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
