Leadership Transition at 'Ace of Spades': Maj Gen Mukherjee Takes Charge

Major General Kaushik Mukherjee has assumed command of the 'Ace of Spades' division in Jammu and Kashmir, responsible for defending the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch. He succeeds Major General Gaurav Rishi and emphasizes operational excellence and combat readiness in his leadership approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Major General Kaushik Mukherjee has taken over the command of the strategic 'Ace of Spades' division, tasked with guarding the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, officials announced on Wednesday.

The headquarters of the 25 Infantry division, also known as 'Ace of Spades,' is located in Rajouri town. Maj Gen Mukherjee stepped into the role from Maj Gen Gaurav Rishi, according to official sources. Following the transition, the Jammu-based White Knight Corps cited Maj Gen Mukherjee's call for all ranks to focus on operational excellence and staying combat-ready for any potential scenarios.

This leadership change is seen as crucial for maintaining strategic stability and operational effectiveness in one of India's most sensitive border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

