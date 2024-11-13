Left Menu

Mortar Shells Unearthed in J&K Sparks Alert

Two rusted mortar shells were discovered on a Samba district rivulet in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting police to call a bomb disposal squad. The shells were found by a local resident, leading to immediate police involvement and actions to defuse the devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:32 IST
Mortar Shells Unearthed in J&K Sparks Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two rusted mortar shells surfaced on the banks of a rivulet in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, triggering a swift response from officials who called in a bomb disposal squad.

Local authorities were alerted when a villager discovered the shells at Balole Khad. The individual promptly informed the police, prompting a team to investigate the location.

The situation was handled with urgency as a bomb disposal team was assembled to neutralize the potential threat posed by the old munitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024