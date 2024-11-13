Mortar Shells Unearthed in J&K Sparks Alert
Two rusted mortar shells were discovered on a Samba district rivulet in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting police to call a bomb disposal squad. The shells were found by a local resident, leading to immediate police involvement and actions to defuse the devices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:32 IST
Two rusted mortar shells surfaced on the banks of a rivulet in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, triggering a swift response from officials who called in a bomb disposal squad.
Local authorities were alerted when a villager discovered the shells at Balole Khad. The individual promptly informed the police, prompting a team to investigate the location.
The situation was handled with urgency as a bomb disposal team was assembled to neutralize the potential threat posed by the old munitions.
