Mortar Shells Unearthed in J&K Sparks Alert

Two rusted mortar shells surfaced on the banks of a rivulet in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, triggering a swift response from officials who called in a bomb disposal squad.

Local authorities were alerted when a villager discovered the shells at Balole Khad. The individual promptly informed the police, prompting a team to investigate the location.

The situation was handled with urgency as a bomb disposal team was assembled to neutralize the potential threat posed by the old munitions.

