The Great Redevelopment Scam: Residents Cheated in Mumbai

The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police has taken action against a developer for allegedly defrauding building residents in a redevelopment project worth over Rs 55 crore by selling their flats without consent, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Amarjit Shukla, along with his company Mid City Heights, was entrusted with the redevelopment of a building located at Yari Road in Versova. The developer had assured the residents that they would receive new homes within a specified timeline.

However, before completing the project, the developer reportedly sold some flats to new buyers without informing the original residents. Upon realizing they would not receive their promised homes on time, the residents discovered the deception and subsequently filed a police complaint at Versova station. This led to a case being registered under the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)