The Great Redevelopment Scam: Residents Cheated in Mumbai

Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing has booked Mid City Heights' developer for allegedly cheating building residents by selling flats without consent, amounting to over Rs 55 crore. Residents lodged a police complaint after discovering the developer, Amarjit Shukla, had sold flats, breaching their trust and the Indian Penal Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:28 IST
The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police has taken action against a developer for allegedly defrauding building residents in a redevelopment project worth over Rs 55 crore by selling their flats without consent, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Amarjit Shukla, along with his company Mid City Heights, was entrusted with the redevelopment of a building located at Yari Road in Versova. The developer had assured the residents that they would receive new homes within a specified timeline.

However, before completing the project, the developer reportedly sold some flats to new buyers without informing the original residents. Upon realizing they would not receive their promised homes on time, the residents discovered the deception and subsequently filed a police complaint at Versova station. This led to a case being registered under the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

