Redevelopment Revolution: CREDAI-MCHI's Mega Exhibition in Mumbai

Realtors' body CREDAI-MCHI is set to hold a crucial exhibition on Saturday in Mumbai, focused on promoting the redevelopment of housing societies.

The second edition of the Ease of Doing Redevelopment (EODR 2.0) Exhibition will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre, aiming to unite thousands of society representatives with industry stakeholders for transparent, efficient redevelopment solutions.

With over 5,000 societies expected to participate, the exhibition will provide a vital platform for societies to engage directly with developers, architects, planners, financial institutions, and legal experts to facilitate a future-ready redevelopment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)