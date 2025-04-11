Redevelopment Revolution: CREDAI-MCHI's Mega Exhibition in Mumbai
CREDAI-MCHI will host the second Ease of Doing Redevelopment Exhibition in Mumbai to promote housing society redevelopment. The event aims to bring together society representatives and industry players to foster efficient redevelopment. Anticipated participation exceeds 5,000 societies, offering a platform for direct engagement with key stakeholders.
Realtors' body CREDAI-MCHI is set to hold a crucial exhibition on Saturday in Mumbai, focused on promoting the redevelopment of housing societies.
The second edition of the Ease of Doing Redevelopment (EODR 2.0) Exhibition will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre, aiming to unite thousands of society representatives with industry stakeholders for transparent, efficient redevelopment solutions.
With over 5,000 societies expected to participate, the exhibition will provide a vital platform for societies to engage directly with developers, architects, planners, financial institutions, and legal experts to facilitate a future-ready redevelopment process.
