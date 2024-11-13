Gurugram Court Serves Justice in 2021 Murder Case
A Gurugram court sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for the 2021 abduction and murder of a young man named Deepu. The victim was assaulted and later died, leading to the arrest and conviction of four men. They were fined Rs 70,000 each.
In a landmark judgment, a Gurugram court has handed down life sentences to four individuals involved in the brutal abduction and murder of a young man in July 2021. The decision, announced on Wednesday by Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Dewan, also includes a hefty fine of Rs 70,000 imposed on each convict.
The victim, Deepu, who hailed from Motihari in Bihar and resided in Gurugram's Shakti Park Colony, was initially reported injured after an altercation but succumbed to his injuries, prompting a murder charge. The incident unfolded on July 10, 2021, when Deepu was forcibly taken to a beer factory and a village, where he was beaten mercilessly.
Following Deepu's death in hospital, Gurugram police diligently pursued the case, leading to the arrest of the suspects: Rahul Soni alias Sadhu, Saurabh Mishra alias Golu, Abhinandan alias Kalu, and Amit alias Bhola. Their conviction is based on solid evidence and testimonies, marking a significant achievement for law enforcement.
