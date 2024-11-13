Left Menu

Gurugram Court Serves Justice in 2021 Murder Case

A Gurugram court sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for the 2021 abduction and murder of a young man named Deepu. The victim was assaulted and later died, leading to the arrest and conviction of four men. They were fined Rs 70,000 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:36 IST
Gurugram Court Serves Justice in 2021 Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, a Gurugram court has handed down life sentences to four individuals involved in the brutal abduction and murder of a young man in July 2021. The decision, announced on Wednesday by Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Dewan, also includes a hefty fine of Rs 70,000 imposed on each convict.

The victim, Deepu, who hailed from Motihari in Bihar and resided in Gurugram's Shakti Park Colony, was initially reported injured after an altercation but succumbed to his injuries, prompting a murder charge. The incident unfolded on July 10, 2021, when Deepu was forcibly taken to a beer factory and a village, where he was beaten mercilessly.

Following Deepu's death in hospital, Gurugram police diligently pursued the case, leading to the arrest of the suspects: Rahul Soni alias Sadhu, Saurabh Mishra alias Golu, Abhinandan alias Kalu, and Amit alias Bhola. Their conviction is based on solid evidence and testimonies, marking a significant achievement for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024