Synergy in the Training Domain: Transforming Defense Through Jointmanship
General Anil Chauhan chaired the 35th Tri-Services Commanders' Conference, emphasizing jointmanship and cooperation among the three services to dominate evolving battlespaces. The conference, hosted by Southern Naval Command, discussed optimizing training, modern tactics, and collaborative efforts to address future security challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to enhance defense capabilities, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan chaired the 35th Tri-Services Commanders' Conference in Kochi. The conference, attended by commanders of all services, focused on promoting jointmanship and synergy in training as a strategic tool for future conflicts.
General Chauhan emphasized the need for evolving training methodologies to address emerging security challenges, advocating for an integrated approach as a 'theaterised force.' The conference reviewed progress and outlined future plans to optimize joint training facilities across the armed forces.
The event also evaluated the geo-strategic dynamics of the region and underscored the importance of innovative training strategies incorporating technology and modern warfare tactics. These discussions aim to build cohesive and effective combat capabilities across the services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
485 New Constables Join BSF Ranks After Rigorous Training
South African Navy Delegates Strengthen Training Ties with Indian Navy
Strengthening Ties: CDS General Anil Chauhan's Historic Visit to Algeria
IAEA Launches Regional Training in Theranostics with Japan to Boost Cancer Care in Asia
Neeraj Chopra's Road to Recovery: Training Stint in South Africa