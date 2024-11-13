Left Menu

Synergy in the Training Domain: Transforming Defense Through Jointmanship

General Anil Chauhan chaired the 35th Tri-Services Commanders' Conference, emphasizing jointmanship and cooperation among the three services to dominate evolving battlespaces. The conference, hosted by Southern Naval Command, discussed optimizing training, modern tactics, and collaborative efforts to address future security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:25 IST
  • India

In a significant move to enhance defense capabilities, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan chaired the 35th Tri-Services Commanders' Conference in Kochi. The conference, attended by commanders of all services, focused on promoting jointmanship and synergy in training as a strategic tool for future conflicts.

General Chauhan emphasized the need for evolving training methodologies to address emerging security challenges, advocating for an integrated approach as a 'theaterised force.' The conference reviewed progress and outlined future plans to optimize joint training facilities across the armed forces.

The event also evaluated the geo-strategic dynamics of the region and underscored the importance of innovative training strategies incorporating technology and modern warfare tactics. These discussions aim to build cohesive and effective combat capabilities across the services.

