Arunachal Pradesh Police Introduces Menstrual Leave for Women Officers

Arunachal Pradesh's capital police have granted female personnel a day of special leave during their menstrual cycle to support their health needs. This initiative aims to boost morale, productivity, and operational readiness. The leave will be marked ‘on duty’ with records maintained by designated officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, female police personnel in Arunachal Pradesh's capital will receive special leave during their menstrual cycle, as per an official directive.

The one-day leave, applicable on either the first or second day of the menstrual cycle, underscores the police department's commitment to creating a supportive work environment for its women officers.

This measure is designed to enhance the morale and operational effectiveness of female officers, allowing them to address their health needs without stigma or loss of productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

