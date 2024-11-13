Arunachal Pradesh Police Introduces Menstrual Leave for Women Officers

In a significant move, female police personnel in Arunachal Pradesh's capital will receive special leave during their menstrual cycle, as per an official directive.

The one-day leave, applicable on either the first or second day of the menstrual cycle, underscores the police department's commitment to creating a supportive work environment for its women officers.

This measure is designed to enhance the morale and operational effectiveness of female officers, allowing them to address their health needs without stigma or loss of productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)