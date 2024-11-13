Eased Environmental Compliance for Low-Impact Industries

The Centre has announced that low-impact industrial plants and those granted prior environmental clearances will be exempt from seeking approval from state pollution control boards. This announcement, made on Tuesday, aims to streamline compliance processes and boost operational efficiency for businesses.

The notification specifies that industrial plants with a pollution index score of 20 or below, along with those with existing environmental clearances as per a 2006 mandate, will not require additional state-level permissions. However, these industries must inform their State Pollution Control Boards or Pollution Control Committees about their operational activities.

Among the industries benefiting from this notification are those involved in the assembly of air-conditioners and electronic items, production of bio-fertilizers, and solar power generation, among others. By easing regulatory requirements, the government seeks to facilitate growth in these sectors.

