Controversy in Haryana: Scheduled Castes Sub-Classification Sparks Assembly Debate
The Haryana government has notified a decision to create sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for reservations. This change sparked heated debate within the assembly. While the ruling party claims progress and equitable governance, the opposition questions unemployment, farmer issues, and poverty. Tensions rise over implementing the new classifications.
- Country:
- India
Haryana's decision to implement sub-classifications within Scheduled Castes for reservations has triggered a passionate debate in the state assembly. This legislative move, influenced by a recent Supreme Court ruling, divides the Scheduled Castes into two categories: Deprived Scheduled Castes and Other Scheduled Castes.
The decision has met with resistance from the opposition Congress, accusing the government of neglecting employment issues and societal inequity. Congress members argue that critical vacancies remain unfilled and that scholarships and other opportunities are not reaching the citizens they aim to support.
The ruling BJP, however, defends its track record, emphasizing progress and transparency in administration. They assert that Haryana is advancing on multiple fronts, contributing to the prime minister's vision of a developed India, although opposition members call attention to damages in agricultural and employment sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Congress for Baseless Allegations Post Haryana Elections
Maharashtra Elections: BJP's Mahajan Seeks to Strengthen Welfare Initiatives
Congress Criticizes Mahayuti's Turmoil and BJP's Tactics Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: BJP vs NCP Candidate Nawab Malik Sparks Fiery Debate
Delhi BJP Challenges AAP's Ayushman Bharat Rejection in Court