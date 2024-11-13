Left Menu

Controversy in Haryana: Scheduled Castes Sub-Classification Sparks Assembly Debate

The Haryana government has notified a decision to create sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for reservations. This change sparked heated debate within the assembly. While the ruling party claims progress and equitable governance, the opposition questions unemployment, farmer issues, and poverty. Tensions rise over implementing the new classifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:58 IST
Controversy in Haryana: Scheduled Castes Sub-Classification Sparks Assembly Debate
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's decision to implement sub-classifications within Scheduled Castes for reservations has triggered a passionate debate in the state assembly. This legislative move, influenced by a recent Supreme Court ruling, divides the Scheduled Castes into two categories: Deprived Scheduled Castes and Other Scheduled Castes.

The decision has met with resistance from the opposition Congress, accusing the government of neglecting employment issues and societal inequity. Congress members argue that critical vacancies remain unfilled and that scholarships and other opportunities are not reaching the citizens they aim to support.

The ruling BJP, however, defends its track record, emphasizing progress and transparency in administration. They assert that Haryana is advancing on multiple fronts, contributing to the prime minister's vision of a developed India, although opposition members call attention to damages in agricultural and employment sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024