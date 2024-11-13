Controversy in Haryana: Scheduled Castes Sub-Classification Sparks Assembly Debate

Haryana's decision to implement sub-classifications within Scheduled Castes for reservations has triggered a passionate debate in the state assembly. This legislative move, influenced by a recent Supreme Court ruling, divides the Scheduled Castes into two categories: Deprived Scheduled Castes and Other Scheduled Castes.

The decision has met with resistance from the opposition Congress, accusing the government of neglecting employment issues and societal inequity. Congress members argue that critical vacancies remain unfilled and that scholarships and other opportunities are not reaching the citizens they aim to support.

The ruling BJP, however, defends its track record, emphasizing progress and transparency in administration. They assert that Haryana is advancing on multiple fronts, contributing to the prime minister's vision of a developed India, although opposition members call attention to damages in agricultural and employment sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)